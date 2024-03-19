Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Trading 4.4% Higher

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $135.81 and last traded at $135.81. 309,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,806,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ILMN. Citigroup upgraded Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Illumina from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.47.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth approximately $29,558,000. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 22,963 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,246 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,126,614 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $703,782,000 after purchasing an additional 29,153 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

