Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 566,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 495,542 shares.The stock last traded at $11.85 and had previously closed at $11.83.

Immatics Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $10.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immatics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Immatics by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,352,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 747,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,548,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,860 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,334,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,579,000 after acquiring an additional 719,634 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading

