ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IMGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Monday, December 4th. Guggenheim lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 1st. William Blair downgraded shares of ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ImmunoGen in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.26 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.77.

IMGN stock opened at $31.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. ImmunoGen has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

In related news, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at $251,362.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 187,667 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $5,562,449.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,546.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Renee Lentini sold 6,548 shares of ImmunoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $194,737.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,362.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 566,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 229,699 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,796,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,504,000 after acquiring an additional 703,117 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 282,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 890.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 167,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ImmunoGen by 14.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 324,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 40,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

