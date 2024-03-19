Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 257,300 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 236,600 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of IBCP stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. The company had a trading volume of 19,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $27.39.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $49.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 20.34%. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBCP. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 28.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 11.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 44.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,731,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

