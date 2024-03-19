Insider Buying: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Purchases 101,800 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director Ahmad R. Chatila purchased 101,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $49,882.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 684,958 shares in the company, valued at $335,629.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FTCI traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.87.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 57.48% and a negative net margin of 39.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 67.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,670,000 after buying an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in FTC Solar by 330.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 767,398 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in FTC Solar in the third quarter worth $960,000. 33.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $0.45 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.49.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

