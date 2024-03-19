Insider Buying: Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Director Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) Director Murray Stahl acquired 9 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,670.10 per share, for a total transaction of $15,030.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 197,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,447,266.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Murray Stahl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,666.49 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999.47.

On Monday, March 11th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,553.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,659.06.

On Friday, March 8th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,527.72 per share, for a total transaction of $4,583.16.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,485.44 per share, with a total value of $4,456.32.

On Monday, March 4th, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,538.29 per share, with a total value of $4,614.87.

On Friday, March 1st, Murray Stahl purchased 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,565.72 per share, with a total value of $4,697.16.

On Wednesday, February 28th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,542.27 per share, with a total value of $4,626.81.

On Monday, February 26th, Murray Stahl bought 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,560.23 per share, with a total value of $4,680.69.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,563.42 per share, with a total value of $4,690.26.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Murray Stahl acquired 3 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,490.98 per share, with a total value of $4,472.94.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,673.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,516.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,653.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.60. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,266.21 and a fifty-two week high of $2,000.00.

Texas Pacific Land’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. The 3-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 27th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, March 27th.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $14.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.46 by $2.27. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.22% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 55.94 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 26.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,558.00 to $1,414.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter worth approximately $5,211,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 4.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 386.2% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1,743.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

