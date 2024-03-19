Insider Selling: Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Sells 3,355 Shares of Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$13,721.95.
Collective Mining Trading Down 3.4 %
TSE CNL traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,659. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of C$241.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.69.
About Collective Mining
