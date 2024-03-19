Insider Selling: Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL) Director Sells 3,355 Shares of Stock

Collective Mining Ltd. (TSE:CNL – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Glyndwr Thomas sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.09, for a total value of C$13,721.95.

TSE CNL traded down C$0.14 on Tuesday, hitting C$3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,659. Collective Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$3.67 and a 52-week high of C$7.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.47. The firm has a market cap of C$241.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 0.69.

About Collective Mining

Collective Mining Ltd., an exploration and development company, focuses on identifying and exploring prospective gold projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Guayabales project consisting of 26 claims with a total area of 4,780.98 hectares located in the Caldas department of Colombia; and the San Antonio project covering an area of 4,729 hectares located in the department of Caldas, Colombia.

