Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INSP. Truist Financial increased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $271.29.

NYSE:INSP opened at $199.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.39. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.23 and a beta of 1.35.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $192.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total transaction of $2,267,075.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 12,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.37, for a total value of $2,267,075.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,485.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.05, for a total value of $109,719.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,844 shares of company stock worth $2,933,745. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,402,000 after buying an additional 14,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,430,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,959,000 after buying an additional 453,294 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

