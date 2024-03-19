Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MGOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 139,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,856,000. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.5% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,980,000.
First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of MGOV opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.89. First Trust Intermediate Government Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $20.67.
