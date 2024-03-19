Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 200 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.42. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $89.21 and a 1 year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

