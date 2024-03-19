Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.87 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 341,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,959 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $21,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $72.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $52.61 and a 12-month high of $73.35.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

