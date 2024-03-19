Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.31% of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $582,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUMB opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $20.03.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

