InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 14th total of 4,520,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 418,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.46. 151,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,050. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.43. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $66.82 and a 1-year high of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.31 million. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th.

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.74, for a total transaction of $36,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,086.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $67,541.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 56,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,869,564.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in InterDigital by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in InterDigital by 12.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in InterDigital by 12.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

