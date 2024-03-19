International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.1%

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $190.28 and last traded at $191.44. 783,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,282,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.69.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBM. Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $176.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 81.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

