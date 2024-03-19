International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,770,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 14th total of 2,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 909,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

Shares of IGT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 180,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,858. International Game Technology has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.52.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 105.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IGT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on International Game Technology from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Game Technology by 3.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,195,000 after acquiring an additional 220,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in International Game Technology by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,193,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129,559 shares in the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,290,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,514 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in International Game Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,717,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,495,000 after acquiring an additional 509,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in International Game Technology by 87.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,029 shares in the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services, as well as iLottery solutions and services.

Featured Articles

