Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 695,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the February 14th total of 636,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th.

Intevac Price Performance

IVAC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 58,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,686. The company has a market capitalization of $105.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.73. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.78.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter. Intevac had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%.

Institutional Trading of Intevac

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intevac by 181.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,027 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,919 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intevac by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,496,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 96,436 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 55,530 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 19.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,577 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 100,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intevac by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 595,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 72,845 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, developing, and manufacturing thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as hard disk drive, advanced coatings, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Featured Articles

