Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Down 6.9% in February

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 24,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,169 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,385,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,664,000 after purchasing an additional 796,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $17,671,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 665,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,778,000 after purchasing an additional 113,419 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $13,578,000.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSCW opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.85. Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.54 and a 52-week high of $22.61.

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Bulletshares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0792 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

