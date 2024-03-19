Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

