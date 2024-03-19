Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0692 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSMW opened at $25.63 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $26.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.08.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 21.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,078 shares during the period.

About Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.