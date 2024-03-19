Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PKW. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,055,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,161,000 after purchasing an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,679,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PKW opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $105.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.18.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.