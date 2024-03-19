Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0489 per share on Friday, March 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DWAS opened at $87.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.72. The stock has a market cap of $798.16 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $91.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DWAS. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000.

About Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

