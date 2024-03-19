Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Sold by City State Bank

City State Bank cut its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

PCY stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.38.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

