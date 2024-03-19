Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Holdings Raised by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, Erickson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 265,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $706.13 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $22.66 and a 52-week high of $29.29.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0683 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

