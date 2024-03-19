Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.9% in the third quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QQQ opened at $437.48 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $302.01 and a one year high of $448.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $396.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

