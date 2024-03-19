Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,772 shares during the period. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. DMC Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 27,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after acquiring an additional 40,338 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 647.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 646,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 560,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

BKLN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.09. 2,156,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,219,598. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

