Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $80.67

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $80.67 and last traded at $80.59, with a volume of 32087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.68.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. CMC Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,533,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,764,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

