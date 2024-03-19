Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.84. 3,305,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,649,968. The stock has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $133.34 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.08.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

