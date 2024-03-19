Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,143,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 699,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,747,000 after purchasing an additional 439,977 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 495,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,571,000 after purchasing an additional 435,747 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $20,634,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 831,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after purchasing an additional 255,158 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Tuesday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $50.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

