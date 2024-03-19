Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 205,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after purchasing an additional 117,633 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,022,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,323 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 781.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 58,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 52,144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.82. The stock had a trading volume of 50,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,144. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.59. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.65 and a fifty-two week high of $65.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0629 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.