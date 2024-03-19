Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Discover Financial Services (DFS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS):

3/17/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2024 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/9/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2024 – Discover Financial Services is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/22/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $117.00 to $140.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/21/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $117.00.

2/21/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its “peer perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wolfe Research.

2/8/2024 – Discover Financial Services was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $133.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $105.00.

1/22/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $116.00 to $104.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $140.00 to $111.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $107.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $121.00.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $124.00 to $112.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2024 – Discover Financial Services had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $121.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 0.9 %

DFS traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,145. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

In other news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $3,748,193.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Discover Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.