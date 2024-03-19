Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI)

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITI – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,355 call options on the company. This is an increase of 106% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,597 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 582,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 417,349 shares during the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,507,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,572,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $631,000.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of BITI traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $8.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,181,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,607,983. ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81.

ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Trust – ProShares Short Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund tracks the inverse daily price movements of an index of front-month CME bitcoin futures. It aims to profit from the price decline of bitcoin. BITI was launched on Jun 21, 2022 and is managed by ProShares.

