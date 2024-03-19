Investors Purchase Large Volume of Kinetik Call Options (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 5,250 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,034% compared to the typical daily volume of 127 call options.

Kinetik Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.13. The company had a trading volume of 173,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,669. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.79. Kinetik has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $1.24. Kinetik had a net margin of 28.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.32%. The company had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinetik will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.74%.

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 247,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinetik

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinetik by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,180,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,817,000 after purchasing an additional 479,325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kinetik by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kinetik by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on KNTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Further Reading

