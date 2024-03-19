IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Shares Gap Down to $9.54

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.54, but opened at $9.21. IonQ shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 1,481,095 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

IonQ Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.65.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 28.27% and a negative net margin of 715.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IonQ news, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $104,244.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 29,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $300,410.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,233 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jungsang Kim sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $104,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 6,619,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,523,398.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 86,556 shares of company stock worth $882,871. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,906,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,864,000 after buying an additional 193,924 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IonQ by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,291,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,778,000 after buying an additional 2,619,268 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. bought a new stake in IonQ during the 1st quarter worth $37,753,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $67,421,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IonQ by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,398,000 after buying an additional 780,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Further Reading

