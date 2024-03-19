IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 718,900 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the February 14th total of 659,700 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 291,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

IPG Photonics Stock Performance

Shares of IPGP traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.33. 59,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,543. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.79.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.03 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.91) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IPG Photonics will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 13th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $856,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $856,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,219,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,575,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $62,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.20.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

