iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 414.3% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.37 and a 12-month high of $48.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.94.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

