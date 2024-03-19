iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 427.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $5,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 198.5% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of AOR stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $54.82. 41,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,423. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $55.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

