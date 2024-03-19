iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV) Stake Lessened by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period.

IDEV stock opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $55.31 and a 1-year high of $67.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.36.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

