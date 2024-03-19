iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Agincourt Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 146,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 13,778 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 516.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $97.20. 2,009,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803,361. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.84 and a 200-day moving average of $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

