iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Stake Trimmed by Quad Cities Investment Group LLC

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $52.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $55.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.