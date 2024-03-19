iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stake Reduced by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $428,520,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,681,000 after buying an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after buying an additional 937,404 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $85.91 and a 1 year high of $113.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

