iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Holdings Boosted by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 724,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141,995 shares during the quarter. iShares Global 100 ETF accounts for 7.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $58,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IOO. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IOO stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $88.31. 47,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,954. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $79.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $88.65.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.