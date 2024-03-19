iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 618,800 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 588,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 426,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IGF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.39. The company had a trading volume of 229,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,093. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Nepc LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,023,000. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,610,000 after purchasing an additional 106,303 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

