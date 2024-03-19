iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) is Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Shira Ridge Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Shira Ridge Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Shira Ridge Wealth Management owned about 0.32% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $13,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 124.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,929,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,763 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 439,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,287,000 after purchasing an additional 194,876 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 455,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,348,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,762,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 123,871 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 307.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 46,982 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $74.03. The company had a trading volume of 74,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,840. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $51.11 and a 1 year high of $76.06.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

