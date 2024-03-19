iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 619,191 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 401,958 shares.The stock last traded at $24.79 and had previously closed at $24.74.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 226,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 69,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

