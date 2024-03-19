iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 9.7% in February

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,720,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 20,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,444,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EMB. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $411,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,690,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,787,388. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.68. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $79.70 and a one year high of $89.73.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.3857 dividend. This represents a $4.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

