iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 14,625 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MBB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.83. 511,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,621. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $96.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

