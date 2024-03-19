iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,955 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ILCG stock opened at $74.57 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $75.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.