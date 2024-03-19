iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 11,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 8,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,428 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 80,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $79.08. 7,416,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,844,628. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $79.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

