iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

BATS:USMV opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

