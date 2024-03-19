iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMVFree Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,163 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $82.38 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.83.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

