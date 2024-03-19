iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $162.39. 1,331,057 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

