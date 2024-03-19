iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Strategic Investment Advisors MI

Strategic Investment Advisors MI trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $107.66 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.87.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

